Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in an extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

Raleigh's 375-foot shot to right with Ty France aboard in the second inning opened the scoring on the afternoon. The power-hitting backstop has already laced four of his eight hits for extra bases, and Sunday's homer helped him snap a brief 1-for-13 skid that had encompassed his previous three games.