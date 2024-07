Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

The Mariners' offense remained mired in a funk Wednesday, but Raleigh prevented a shutout defeat with a sixth-inning, 423-foot shot to center for the final run of the night for either team. The slugging backstop has now left the yard in three of his last eight games, putting him halfway to the career-best total of 30 homers he established last season.