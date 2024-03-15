Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Raleigh was one of three Mariners to leave the yard Thursday, and his third-inning homer was his third of what has been a stellar spring at the plate thus far. Raleigh is now hitting .400 and has knocked in 10 runs for the Mariners in 25 plate appearances, encouragingly striking out just five times over that span after posting a 27.8 percent strikeout rate in 2023.