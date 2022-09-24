Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two strikeouts in a 5-1 loss to the Royals on Friday.

Raleigh's performance at the plate was like a microcosm of his entire season: plenty of strikeouts with combined with above average power. The 25-year-old catcher has the second-most home runs hit from the position this year behind only Daulton Varsho. However, he also came into Friday night's game with an awful strikeout rate of 28.8%.