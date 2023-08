Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 15-2 victory over Kansas City.

Raleigh reached base four times Saturday, including a solo shot in the sixth inning to extend Seattle's lead to 12-1. Over his last 10 games, the 26-year-old backstop is hitting .371 (13-for-35) with five long balls, 13 RBI and seven runs. Raleigh has now reached 25 home runs for the second consecutive season, following his career-high of 27 last year.