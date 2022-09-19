Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that Raleigh's absence from the lineup for Monday's series finale with the Angels is related to persistent soreness in the catcher's jammed left thumb, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Raleigh missed two games due to the issue before returning to action for Saturday's 2-1 win, and though he played the full contest, he'll be back on the bench Monday for the second straight game. Though Servais didn't officially rule Raleigh out for Tuesday's series opener in Oakland, Brock speculates that the young backstop won't be available. Curt Casali is replacing Raleigh behind the plate in Monday's contest.