Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Raleigh's two-bagger was his first extra-base hit since June 25 and first double since June 14. The backstop has been inching his offensive numbers forward for the better part of the last month, however, producing a .270 average and .758 OPS across his last 18 games. That sample includes three home runs, seven RBI and a 23.9 percent strikeout rate, an improvement on the 26.3 percent figure he went into the stretch with.