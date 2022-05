Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday in the Mariners' 8-7 win over the Mets.

Raleigh's second home run of the season put an end to a 2-for-33 slump at the dish for the young backstop, who is now slashing .086/.200/.257 with a 37.5 percent strikeout rate. He still looks to be behind Luis Torrens on the depth chart at catcher.