Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Raleigh will sit Sunday versus the Astros.
Raleigh will get a day off after he went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Luis Torrens will start behind the plate and bat sixth in the series finale.
