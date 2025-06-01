Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Raleigh has five homers among seven hits over his last five games, giving him 22 long balls on the year. Through Saturday's action, he is tied for first in the majors in homers, even with the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani. Raleigh has added 44 RBI, 38 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .264/.382/.630 slash line through 57 contests. While he struck out 31 times over 27 games in May, Raleigh has more than made up for his misses by delivering with power when he can put bat to ball.