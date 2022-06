Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

Raleigh's second-inning homer was ultimately all the Mariners needed to get the win Friday. The catcher is now 11-for-45 (.244) with four homers, nine RBI and six runs through 13 games in June as he maintains the starting role behind the dish. He's up to a .180/.252/.432 slash line with eight homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs and four doubles across 123 plate appearances overall.