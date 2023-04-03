Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a two-run double in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Sunday.
The hard-hitting backstop's third-inning double erased an early 3-2 deficit by plating Ty France and Eugenio Suarez. Raleigh compiled four RBI over the four-game season-opening set, and the fact he already has two doubles is par for the course considering his early-career penchant for making consistently hard contact.
