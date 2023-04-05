Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Raleigh was one of six Mariners batters who finished the night with exactly two hits as the team put an end to a four-game losing streak. After leading all catchers in baseball with 27 home runs in 2022, Raleigh has yet to leave the yard through the first six games of the season, but his power hasn't completely gone missing. He's already accrued three doubles, and he's also done well to limit his punchouts early on (three in 18 plate appearances) after striking out at a 29.4 percent clip a season ago.