Raleigh is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus Atlanta.
Raleigh will get a breather after he went 6-for-14 with two homers, four RBI, five runs scored and three walks while starting the last four contests. Tom Murphy will take over behind the plate and bat eighth against Atlanta.
