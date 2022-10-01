Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland.
Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkout home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
