Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win against Kansas City.

Curt Casali got the start behind the plate for Seattle, but Raleigh came in to pinch hit for his fellow backstop in the sixth inning. The substitution paid immediate dividends, as Raleigh blasted a 444-foot two-run homer to right field to tie the score 5-5. He came through in the clutch again in the ninth inning, knocking a run-scoring double to plate the winning run. Raleigh leads all major-league catchers with 25 homers on the season and ranks sixth at the position with 59 RBI.