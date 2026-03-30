Raleigh went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 8-0 win over Cleveland.

Raleigh's sixth-inning double was his first extra-base hit this season. While he does have hits in back-to-back games, it's been a tough start to the year for Raleigh -- he's now 2-for-18 with 10 strikeouts through four games. While it's a safe bet that Raleigh will turn things around, some regression is certainly possible after the catcher's record-setting 2025 campaign, where he slashed .247/.359/.589 with 60 homers, 125 RBI and a career-low 26.7% strikeout rate across 705 regular-season plate appearances.