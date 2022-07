Raleigh went 1-for-5 with an RBI fielder's choice, a three-run double and a stolen base in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Raleigh's stat line was certainly a lopsided one in a positive way, with the backstop parlaying yet another extra-base hit into a three-RBI haul in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old is still chasing the Mendoza Line with a .194 average, but his solid .456 slugging percentage is the byproduct of having laced 21 of his 31 hits for extra bases.