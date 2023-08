Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double, six RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Raleigh knocked a solo homer in the fifth inning followed by a three-run shot in the eighth. He's gone deep 10 times in the last 20 games, giving him 24 on the year. However, he's hitting just .213 (16-for-75) during that stretch. Raleigh improved his season slash line to .225/.301/.467 with 61 RBI and 44 extra-base hits through 110 games.