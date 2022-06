Raleigh went 1-for-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a two-run single and a run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

The light-hitting backstop made plenty of noise out of the bottom of the order with his third multi-RBI effort of the season, all which have come from May 15 onward. His eventful night notwithstanding, Raleigh is still carrying an abysmal .136/.216/.333 slash line for the season, although five of his nine hits have gone for extra bases.