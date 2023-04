Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during Tuesday's 6-5 loss against Milwaukee.

Raleigh delivered his fourth multi-hit effort of the season and also extended his on-base streak to six games. The 26-year-old has mostly hit out of the cleanup spot through the first few weeks of the season and has a .241/.333/.431 slash line with two home runs, five doubles, 12 RBI and seven runs in 16 games.