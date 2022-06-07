Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 7-4 win against the Astros.

Raleigh broke a 1-1 tie in the second inning with a three-run blast to right field. Houston tied the score in the bottom of that frame, but Raleigh again unknotted things with his run-scoring single in the fourth. This was the second time in his past six games that the backstop has compiled multiple RBI. Raleigh is batting only .169 on the season, but his bat has been coming alive of late. He's hitting .270 (10-for-37) with three homers, 10 RBI and eight runs over his past 10 games despite notching a 0:14 BB:K.