Raleigh is 2-for-7 with a double, an RBI and a run across his first three Cactus League games.

The promising catcher doesn't have a clear path to an Opening Day roster spot with Tom Murphy and Luis Torrens expected to form a platoon behind the dish to open the season, but it's been previously speculated Raleigh is slated to make his big-league debut at some point in the 2021 campaign. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports manager Scott Servais was especially pleased with Raleigh's work at the plate during Friday's tie with the White Sox, a game in which the 24-year-old knotted up the score at 2-2 in the third with a two-out single on a full count. A third-round pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, Raleigh has steadily progressed through the organizational ranks and posted a 22-homer, 66-RBI campaign as part of a .261/.336/.535 slash at High-A Modesto back in 2018.