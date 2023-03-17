Raleigh is hitting .313 (5-for-16) with three doubles, one triple, two RBI and two runs across six Cactus League games.

The 26-year-old has made plenty of hard contact as that batting line corroborates, carrying over a favorable pattern that's been evident during Raleigh's first two big-league stints. The slugging backstop has impressively laced 62 of his 103 career big-league knocks to date for extra bases, and if he can pare down 2022's bloated 29.4 percent strikeout rate, he could certainly give himself a good chance of boosting last season's unsightly .211 average and .284 on-base percentage.