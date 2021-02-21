Raleigh is expected to debut this season, team president Kevin Mather said in a talk with the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club in early February which was posted to the club's official YouTube channel.

Mather's talk contained some surprisingly direct discussions of the sort of blatant service-time manipulation that teams tend not to admit to, though Raleigh's case may not involve the same sort of foul play. He didn't fully conquer Double-A during his 39 games for Arkansas in 2019, striking out 29.6 percent of the time while posting a 96 wRC+, so he'll need to prove himself in the high minors before pushing for a debut later in the year.