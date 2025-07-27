Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Raleigh put the Mariners ahead for good in the sixth inning, launching his 40th homer of the year out to right field. This was his first multi-hit effort since the All-Star break, but he has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 8-for-34 (.235) with two homers in that span. He's got two months to work with to surpass Salvador Perez's record 48 homers by a catcher in a season. Raleigh is slashing .257/.369/.614 with 85 RBI, 70 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 102 games in 2025.