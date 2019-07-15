The Mariners promoted Raleigh on Monday from High-A Modesto to Double-A Arkansas, Modesto radio broadcaster Keaton Gillogly reports.

Raleigh punched his ticket to Arkansas after slugging nine home runs in his final 11 games in the California League. Over 82 games with Modesto, the backstop slashed .261/.336/.535 with 41 extra-base knocks (22 home runs, 19 doubles).

