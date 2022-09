Raleigh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Raleigh made his return to the lineup Saturday following a one-game absence due to a jammed left thumb. Though he got on base twice in the Mariners' 2-1 loss and didn't appear to suffer any setbacks, the lefty-hitting Raleigh will get some maintenance for the day game after a night game and while the Angels bring a southpaw (Reid Detmers) to the hill. Curt Casali checks in for Raleigh behind the dish.