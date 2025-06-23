Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Raleigh belted a two-run shot in the first inning Sunday for his 31st long ball of the year. It was his third straight game with a home run and he has five over his last five games. The superstar catcher has produced three straight 30-homer seasons and is quickly approaching his career best of 34 set last season. Raleigh is slashing .276/.383/.659 with 45 extra-base hits and 66 RBIs through 75 appearances.