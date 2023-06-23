Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run a 10-2 victory versus the Yankees on Thursday.

Raleigh hit the last of four solo homers for the Mariners, going deep to right field in the fourth inning. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, making him the seventh big-league backstop to reach double-digit homers this season. Raleigh hasn't quite matched the pace that saw him go deep 27 times last year, but he's improved his strikeout rate by over three percentage points and is reaching base slightly more often overall.