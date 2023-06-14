Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and scored twice in Tuesday's win over Miami.

Raleigh kicked off the scoring with a three-run blast off Edward Cabrera in the second inning. The home run was both his first hit and first RBI since May 31, as he came into Tuesday with no hits in his last 21 at-bats. Raleigh remains a below-average contact hitter, but his power numbers are down with a .201 ISO compared to a .278 ISO from a season ago. The 26-year-old is slashing .211/.295/.412 with nine homers, 29 RBI, 29 runs and a 23:56 BB:K over 217 plate appearances.