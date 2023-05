Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

Raleigh kept up his season-long trend of squaring up formidably, belting his 16th and 17th extra-base hits of the season. The pair of two-baggers actually snapped a modest extra-base-hit drought for Raleigh, who'd last produced something other than a single May 17. The 26-year-old boosted his OPS to .773 with Friday's performance, equaling the career-high figure he finished the 2022 campaign with.