Raleigh went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Friday's 6-1 win over Cleveland.

Raleigh drilled a solo shot against Cody Morris in the second inning followed by a three-run shot against Bryan Shaw in the sixth. The 25-year-old catcher has gone deep 21 times this season while posting a .205/.277/.475 slash line through 98 games. Entering Friday's game, Raleigh had just one home run in his previous 11 games after going deep twice Aug. 17.