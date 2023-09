Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rays.

Raleigh tied his total home runs from last year (27) with his 418-foot blast off Taj Bradley in the fifth inning. The Seattle backstop leads all catchers in home runs, with Francisco Alvarez being the next closest at 22. Raleigh is now slashing .235/.315/.475 across 434 at-bats through 125 games this season.