Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Red Sox.

Raleigh got Seattle's comeback effort started Wednesday with a two-run homer off John Schreiber in the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2. It's Raleigh's third home run in his last three games and his 17th of the year. The 26-year-old backstop has been swinging a hot bat of late -- he's now 12-for-37 (.324) with four long balls in his last 10 contests. Overall, Raleigh's now slashing .230/.308/.447 with 50 runs scored and 45 RBI across 354 plate appearances this season.