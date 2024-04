Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Raleigh provided the game-deciding blow Wednesday, launching a two-run homer off Tim Mayza in the 10th inning in an eventual 5-1 Seattle win. It's the second homer in three days for Raleigh though he's gotten off to a slow start overall, going 6-for-36 with four RBI through his first 10 games.