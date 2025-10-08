Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Homers in Game 3 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI during Tuesday's win over Detroit in Game 3 of the ALDS.
After delivering a historic 60-homer campaign during the regular season, Raleigh flexed his muscles once more by hitting a 391-foot blast off Brenan Hanifee in the ninth to give the Mariners a couple of insurance runs in a game they would win 8-4. The AL MVP candidate is now 6-for-13 with three RBI and two runs scored through three games in the postseason.
