Raleigh went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Angels.

Raleigh launched a solo shot in the fifth inning, then a two-run homer in the ninth that scored J.P. Crawford. The catcher is up to 18 home runs on the year and four for the month. Raleigh has struggled for consistency, picking up 10 hits this month while also striking out 14 times. His batting average now sits at .208, the highest it has been since it was .211 on July 30.