Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run and RBI in a 5-4 win against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Raleigh extended Seattle's lead with a seventh inning solo shot off Texas reliever Matt Moore and contributed to a walk-off victory with a game-tying double in the ninth inning followed up by scoring the game-winning run. The 25-year-old has compiled consecutive multi-hit efforts and is now tied for the home run lead among catchers with 14 long balls.