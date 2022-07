Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run triple and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

The young backstop continued to display his season-long penchant for squaring up on the ball Thursday, racking up his 18th and 19th extra-base hits of the campaign. Considering Raleigh has just 29 hits overall and still carries a .199 average, 283 on-base percentage and 30.1 percent strikeout rate, it's clear the 25-year-old is a true feast-or-famine option.