Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Sunday.

The slugging backstop's fourth-inning solo shot gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead and marked his first time leaving the yard since May 15. Raleigh has also now hit safely in four of his last five games, a stretch where he's hitting .333 with just one strikeout across 20 plate appearances.