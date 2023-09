Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Raleigh made an early impact with his first-inning blast. The catcher is hitting well lately, going 8-for-21 (.381) with three homers over his last six contests. For the season, he's up to 28 long balls, 68 RBI, 69 runs scored, 21 doubles and a .237/.315/.479 slash line through 128 games.