Raleigh went 1-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Athletics.

Raleigh missed both of the Mariners' games over the weekend while dealing with neck spasms. Even with the blowout, he caught all nine innings, so he should be good to go in his usual role. The power-hitting catcher has hit safely in six of his last seven games and is slashing .232/.321/.449 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances this season.