Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Lands invite to MLB spring training
Raleigh received an invitation to major-league spring training Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Raleigh, the 90th overall pick in the 2018 draft, played well in his first taste of professional baseball, compiling a .901 OPS in 166 plate appearances for short-season Everett. He'll now be rewarded with a chance to play in front of the major-league brass, though he'll likely spend much of the season with Low-A West Virginia or High-A Modesto in order to get more seasoning against professional pitching.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...