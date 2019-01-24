Raleigh received an invitation to major-league spring training Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Raleigh, the 90th overall pick in the 2018 draft, played well in his first taste of professional baseball, compiling a .901 OPS in 166 plate appearances for short-season Everett. He'll now be rewarded with a chance to play in front of the major-league brass, though he'll likely spend much of the season with Low-A West Virginia or High-A Modesto in order to get more seasoning against professional pitching.

