Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two walks in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Raleigh slugged his 13th home run of the season, his first since June 10. The 27-year-old has batted just .178 over the past two weeks, but he has added two home runs, three doubles, two stolen bases and 11 RBI during that span.