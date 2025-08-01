Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.

Raleigh didn't homer in the Mariners' three-game series versus the Athletics to begin the week. He made up for it with a fifth-inning blast off Kumar Rocker in the fifth inning of Thursday's contest. Raleigh has four homers over his last nine games and a total of 42 long balls on the year. The catcher has added a .257/.364/.611 slash line with 88 RBI, 72 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He batted second in this game, and there may be some movement in the Mariners' lineup after the acquisitions of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, especially while J.P. Crawford is in a slump.