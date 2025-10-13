Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Launches another homer in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Raleigh singled in the first inning before he was able to take Kevin Gausman deep in the top of the sixth for a solo shot, knotting the game up at 1-1. The catcher is now batting .400 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored over 25 at-bats in six games so far in the playoffs.
