Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Raleigh was the only Mariner to record multiple hits against Dane Dunning and two Rangers relievers. In the fifth inning, Raleigh swatted his fifth homer of the year. Both of the catcher's multi-hit efforts this season have come in his last seven contests. He's still batting a poor .151/.222/.384 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles through 81 plate appearances while sharing time with Luis Torrens behind the dish with Tom Murphy (shoulder) on the injured list.