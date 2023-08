Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Raleigh's pair of homers came against Boston starter Nick Pivetta. This was Raleigh's second multi-homer game of July, and he finished the month batting .239 (17-for-71) with five long balls and 10 RBI. The catcher is up to a .231/.306/.442 slash line with 16 homers, 43 RBI, 49 runs scored and 16 doubles over 91 contests this season.