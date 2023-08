Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Raleigh continues to pummel the ball -- four of his five hits over his last five games have gone over the fence. He remains tied with Julio Rodriguez for the team lead in homers (18), which is also enough for Raleigh to lead all American League catchers. The 26-year-old is slashing .230/.309/.451 with 46 RBI, 52 runs scored, 16 doubles and a triple through 95 contests.